Bela Padilla questions Customs over alleged overcharging on online purchase

Actress Bela Padilla has called out the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for allegedly overcharging her on taxes for an online order of hair products.

In a post on X on August 16, Padilla said she was billed P4,600 in taxes for a shipment worth only P11,000. Based on the BOC’s online calculator, she estimated that her tax should have been around P1,650, noting that beauty and wellness products are subject to a 15 percent rate.

“The taxes imposed on me were nearly three times higher than the amount indicated in the BOC calculator,” she said, adding that while she has no issue with paying taxes, she wants to be charged the correct amount.

In response, the BOC said it is “promptly reviewing the details” of Padilla’s purchase and clarified that its online calculataor “only provides an estimate” and does not include the landed cost such as freight, insurance, brokerage fees, and other charges.

Padilla, however, raised concerns that the tool may mislead consumers if it gives inaccurate figures. She also emphasized the need for transparency in Customs fees, saying many Filipinos have shared similar experiences.

The actress added that she was informed the tax calculator would be taken down temporarily for updating.