Philippine Airlines seat sale offers Dubai-Manila round-trip base fares starting at AED 1,300

Philippine Airlines has launched its much-awaited Ultimate Seat Sale, giving travelers from Dubai to Manila a chance to fly home with roundtrip fares for as low as AED 1,300.

With the promo running until Aug. 31, 2025, there’s no better time to plan your trip and secure these special fares.

The seat sale covers travel until Oct. 31, 2025, with economy base fares starting from AED 1,450 and business class from AED 3,400.

For those planning trips from Nov. 1, 2025, fares drop to their lowest, with economy starting at AED 1,300 and business class from AED 3,200.

Travelers don’t have to worry about bringing gifts or essentials for loved ones, as the airline also provides a generous 46-kilogram baggage allowance.

Seats are limited and expected to fill fast, so it’s the perfect moment to secure your spot and ensure a comfortable, stress-free journey home.

Visit philippineairlines.com and book your flights now!