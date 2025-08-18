Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTravel

Philippine Airlines seat sale offers Dubai-Manila round-trip base fares starting at AED 1,300

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 mins ago

Philippine Airlines has launched its much-awaited Ultimate Seat Sale, giving travelers from Dubai to Manila a chance to fly home with roundtrip fares for as low as AED 1,300.

With the promo running until Aug. 31, 2025, there’s no better time to plan your trip and secure these special fares.

The seat sale covers travel until Oct. 31, 2025, with economy base fares starting from AED 1,450 and business class from AED 3,400.

For those planning trips from Nov. 1, 2025, fares drop to their lowest, with economy starting at AED 1,300 and business class from AED 3,200.

WhatsApp Image 2025 08 18 at 11.57.13

Travelers don’t have to worry about bringing gifts or essentials for loved ones, as the airline also provides a generous 46-kilogram baggage allowance.

Seats are limited and expected to fill fast, so it’s the perfect moment to secure your spot and ensure a comfortable, stress-free journey home.

Visit philippineairlines.com and book your flights now!

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

philippine embassy to uae logo

PH Embassy in UAE warns public against scammers posing as officials, demanding exit pass fees

2 hours ago
solid juma

CIASI UAE members join fellow volunteers honored by FilSoc for Independence Day efforts

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 17 3

‘Meteor Garden’ star Jerry Yan visits late co-star Barbie Hsu’s grave

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 3

UAE extends condolences to Algeria over deadly bus crash

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button