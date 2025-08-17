Latest NewsNews

Vice Ganda Returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ After Concert and Controversy

Staff Report

Celebrity host Vice Ganda has officially returned to the noontime show It’s Showtime on Saturday, August 16, 2025, after being absent for several days.

Her comeback comes after a busy week capped by the “Super Divas” concert with Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, which was both successful and controversial. During her return, Vice expressed her joy at being back on stage, sharing that she finally had time to rest and recover.

Aside from thanking her fans for their overwhelming support, Vice proudly highlighted her Best Actor nomination at the 2025 FAMAS Awards — a major milestone in her career.

Despite recent controversy surrounding her “jetski holiday” skit during the concert, which drew backlash from supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Vice continues to receive strong backing from her fans and several public figures.

