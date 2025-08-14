Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AirAsia flight diverts to Gimpo instead of Incheon, passengers left confused

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Incheon Airport landed at Gimpo International Airport on Wednesday evening, leaving passengers startled and confused. Flight D7 506, scheduled to arrive at Incheon at 7:50 p.m., instead touched down at Gimpo at 8:08 p.m. after circling in the air, according to South Korean media reports.

AirAsia Head of Communications Steve Dailisan said the aircraft was diverted due to weather, not a navigational error. However, passengers said the cabin crew initially announced they had arrived at Incheon, prompting travelers to stand and collect their luggage before realizing they were at a different airport. One passenger told The Korea Herald that even crew members appeared unaware of the diversion until informed by travelers.

The Korea Airports Corporation said the diversion was caused by turbulence over Incheon. The plane refueled at Gimpo before departing at 10:17 p.m. and arriving at Incheon at 10:59 p.m. Passengers complained about a lack of clear communication, noting that no water was offered and limited food remained on board during the two-hour delay.

The captain and crew later apologized over the PA system, but some passengers criticized the airline’s handling of the situation, saying the confusion and lack of assistance added to their frustration. A few said they would have preferred to disembark at Gimpo rather than continue to Incheon.

