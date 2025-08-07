Will Ashley Shows Off Gaming Skills, Reveals He’s a Valorant and Mobile Legends Pro

Actor and all-around performer Will Ashley continues to impress fans—this time with his gaming prowess. Known for his roles in TV and film, “The Nation’s Son” revealed on the sidelines of the GMA Gala 2025 that he’s also a passionate gamer. His favorite? The tactical shooter Valorant, where he mains Jett, a fast-paced duelist known to be one of the most challenging agents to master.

Will is also active in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a widely popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. His main hero in the game is Fanny, a high-skill assassin who relies on precise mechanics using steel cables to dash across the map. His choice of Jett and Fanny reflects just how good his reflexes and in-game skills are—proof that he thrives even in the most competitive gaming environments.

In fact, Will recently teamed up with fellow Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemate Mika Salamanca for a game of Mobile Legends. In that session, he used another challenging hero, Benedetta, and scored a “Savage”—a rare feat achieved by eliminating five enemies in a row. Fans can look forward to more content from Will’s gamer side, as he expressed interest in livestreaming when his schedule clears up.

Outside of gaming, Will remains busy as a multi-talented artist. He’s working on a self-written music album, stars in the upcoming film Bar Boys: After School, and will appear in the GMA Prime action series Sanggang-Dikit FR. He’s also filming a new music video, adding to his already packed creative calendar.