Joey Marquez: Children Owe Parents Love, Not Obligation

Veteran actor and former athlete Joey Marquez has weighed in on the controversial Parents Welfare Act of 2025, stating that he doesn’t believe children are obligated to support their aging parents. In an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Marquez shared his firm belief that raising children should be seen as a responsibility—not an investment.

Senate Bill No. 396 proposes penalties for children who abandon or fail to support their elderly, sick, or incapacitated parents. While this sparked debate across social media, Marquez emphasized that he never raised his children expecting anything in return. As a father of 16, he said his main goal has always been to prepare his children for a better future, not to rely on them in his old age.

Marquez added that even if he were to fall ill or become homeless, he would never ask his children for help, explaining that he takes pride in fulfilling his duties as a father without expecting anything back. His message to his kids has always been to strive for success and live good lives—that alone is more than enough for him.

He also took the opportunity to encourage children to continue loving and appreciating their parents, especially fathers who often endure hardships silently. Additionally, Marquez highlighted the importance of not turning children against either parent, saying that both should be respected regardless of personal issues between them. The proposed law remains under debate, with Senator Panfilo Lacson clarifying that the bill excludes abusive or neglectful parents and does not apply to children without financial means.