Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Joey Marquez: Children Owe Parents Love, Not Obligation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago

Veteran actor and former athlete Joey Marquez has weighed in on the controversial Parents Welfare Act of 2025, stating that he doesn’t believe children are obligated to support their aging parents. In an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Marquez shared his firm belief that raising children should be seen as a responsibility—not an investment.

Senate Bill No. 396 proposes penalties for children who abandon or fail to support their elderly, sick, or incapacitated parents. While this sparked debate across social media, Marquez emphasized that he never raised his children expecting anything in return. As a father of 16, he said his main goal has always been to prepare his children for a better future, not to rely on them in his old age.

Marquez added that even if he were to fall ill or become homeless, he would never ask his children for help, explaining that he takes pride in fulfilling his duties as a father without expecting anything back. His message to his kids has always been to strive for success and live good lives—that alone is more than enough for him.

He also took the opportunity to encourage children to continue loving and appreciating their parents, especially fathers who often endure hardships silently. Additionally, Marquez highlighted the importance of not turning children against either parent, saying that both should be respected regardless of personal issues between them. The proposed law remains under debate, with Senator Panfilo Lacson clarifying that the bill excludes abusive or neglectful parents and does not apply to children without financial means.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

20250314 initial appearance duterte

Duterte Legal Team Seeks Disqualification of ICC Prosecutor Over Conflict of Interest

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 26 1

Marcos urges stronger global role to uphold rules-based order amid SCS tensions

7 mins ago
528806851 759581250363964 2757940443827080700 n

First Lady Liza Marcos Visits Filipino Children Undergoing Liver Transplants in India

11 mins ago
526430855 1315660663249159 188186485211963325 n

Will Ashley Shows Off Gaming Skills, Reveals He’s a Valorant and Mobile Legends Pro

18 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button