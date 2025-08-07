HONOR Magic V5 breaks all foldable records with 5820mAh battery, 1420mAh more than the competition

As battery innovation becomes a key differentiator in mobile technology, HONOR continues to lead the way, setting new standards for what users can expect from their devices, today and into the future.

This time, HONOR Magic V5 sets a new benchmark in the foldable category, being an ultra-slim 8.8mm foldable phone equipped with industry’s largest battery in a foldable — a 5820mAh powerhouse that offers remarkable endurance without sacrificing sleekness.

Industry-leading HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery (15% Silicon-carbon)

Building on its leadership in battery innovation, HONOR continues to push boundaries with its industry’s largest and latest generation of silicon-carbon battery. HONOR has been continuously investing in high-silicon technology.

With the launch of HONOR Magic V5, the standard version of the upgraded HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery achieved a 15% of high-silicon content, reaching a 2.59mm of thickness and 5820 mAh battery capacity.

This advancement enables a slimmer, denser battery that maintains HONOR Magic V5’s lightweight design while boosting power, reliability, and safety.

AI-powered battery management solution

AI is now playing a crucial role in battery management. By implementing advanced battery management systems, it helps to manage battery health for enhancing the longevity of the battery, optimizing charging patterns and reducing power consumption.

HONOR continues to elevate their power management systems, combined with its AI powered chip battery management systems. The HONOR E2 chip, integrated with HONOR Magic V5’s silicon-carbon battery, is a 4-in-1 power management chipset that enhances overall efficiency and safeguards battery health.

Benefits of silicon-carbon battery compared to traditional battery

Silicon-carbon batteries mark a major advancement in smartphone battery technology, offering higher energy density in smaller battery size. Conversely, traditional lithium-ion batteries often require larger volumes to achieve comparable runtimes.

For fast and convenient charging, the HONOR Magic V5 supports both 66W Wired HONOR SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge. With a compatible wired charger, the device can be fully charged in just 43 minutes and 50% charge in 16 minutes, giving users the flexibility to quickly power up anytime, anywhere.

In conclusion Silicon-carbon batteries represent a leap forward, offering:

Higher capacity

Lighter weight

Thinner design

Pushing the boundaries of foldable power

With the HONOR Magic V5, HONOR is not just redefining what a foldable phone can look like — it’s revolutionizing what it can do. By integrating industry-first silicon-carbon battery technology with 15% silicon, advanced AI-powered management, and fast-charging capabilities into an ultra-slim foldable form factor, HONOR delivers an unmatched combination of performance, portability, and endurance.

Color, pricing and availability

The HONOR Magic V5 will be available for pre-order soon in a range of elegant color options, including Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown and Black— all at an exciting launch price, complemented by premium gifts and exclusive VIP after-sales services.