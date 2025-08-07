Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsTFT Reach

HONOR Magic V5 breaks all foldable records with 5820mAh battery, 1420mAh more than the competition

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago

Discover how the all-new foldable comes with the industry’s largest battery in a foldable in an ultra-slim 8.8mm design

As battery innovation becomes a key differentiator in mobile technology, HONOR continues to lead the way, setting new standards for what users can expect from their devices, today and into the future.

This time, HONOR Magic V5 sets a new benchmark in the foldable category, being an ultra-slim 8.8mm foldable phone equipped with industry’s largest battery in a foldable — a 5820mAh powerhouse that offers remarkable endurance without sacrificing sleekness.

Industry-leading HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery (15% Silicon-carbon)

Building on its leadership in battery innovation, HONOR continues to push boundaries with its industry’s largest and latest generation of silicon-carbon battery. HONOR has been continuously investing in high-silicon technology. 

With the launch of HONOR Magic V5, the standard version of the upgraded HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery achieved a 15% of high-silicon content, reaching a 2.59mm of thickness and 5820 mAh battery capacity.

This advancement enables a slimmer, denser battery that maintains HONOR Magic V5’s lightweight design while boosting power, reliability, and safety.

AI-powered battery management solution

WhatsApp Image 2025 08 07 at 14.54.14 1

AI is now playing a crucial role in battery management. By implementing advanced battery management systems, it helps to manage battery health for enhancing the longevity of the battery, optimizing charging patterns and reducing power consumption.

HONOR continues to elevate their power management systems, combined with its AI powered chip battery management systems. The HONOR E2 chip, integrated with HONOR Magic V5’s silicon-carbon battery, is a 4-in-1 power management chipset that enhances overall efficiency and safeguards battery health. 

Benefits of silicon-carbon battery compared to traditional battery

Silicon-carbon batteries mark a major advancement in smartphone battery technology, offering higher energy density in smaller battery size. Conversely, traditional lithium-ion batteries often require larger volumes to achieve comparable runtimes. 

For fast and convenient charging, the HONOR Magic V5 supports both 66W Wired HONOR SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge. With a compatible wired charger, the device can be fully charged in just 43 minutes and 50% charge in 16 minutes, giving users the flexibility to quickly power up anytime, anywhere.

In conclusion Silicon-carbon batteries represent a leap forward, offering:

  • Higher capacity
  • Lighter weight  
  • Thinner design 

Pushing the boundaries of foldable power

With the HONOR Magic V5, HONOR is not just redefining what a foldable phone can look like — it’s revolutionizing what it can do. By integrating industry-first silicon-carbon battery technology with 15% silicon, advanced AI-powered management, and fast-charging capabilities into an ultra-slim foldable form factor, HONOR delivers an unmatched combination of performance, portability, and endurance. 

Color, pricing and availability

The HONOR Magic V5 will be available for pre-order soon in a range of elegant color options, including Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown and Black— all at an exciting launch price, complemented by premium gifts and exclusive VIP after-sales services.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 25 1

Bela Padilla open to love again after breakup

20 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 24 1

PH to buy more BrahMos missiles from India as deterrent amid regional tensions

27 mins ago
caravan

DMW vows to digitalize, adopt hybrid setup for future Serbisyo Caravans after overwhelming turnout in Dubai

1 hour ago
iStock 484511398

Scam offering discounts on traffic fines busted in Dubai

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button