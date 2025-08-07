Cebu Pacific launches 8.8 seat sale with AED 8 one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, builds early anticipation for the 2026 summer season with the launch of its August seat sale.

From 7 to 10 August, guests from Dubai may book flights to Manila, Philippines for as low as AED 8 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from 1 February to 30 June 2026, perfect for travellers already planning their happy tropical getaways.

From Manila, CEB flies to 27 Philippine destinations, including Dumaguete and Iloilo. From Dumaguete, visitors can unwind in natural spring pools or take a short boat ride to Apo Island for diving or snorkeling. From Iloilo, travellers can explore Gigantes Islands or visit Guimaras in May for the Mango Festival.

Just a two-hour drive from Manila, Clark offers activities such as archery or a trek to Mount Pinatubo. CEB’s Clark hub can also serve as a jump-off point to Puerto Princesa, which features the renowned Underground River and offers island-hopping tours for an immersive experience.

With the airline’s widest Philippine domestic reach, travellers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline’s other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 Philippine domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.