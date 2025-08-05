EU pledges 33 million to aid PH typhoon, flood victims

The European Union (EU) has announced €500,000 (around ₱33 million) in humanitarian aid to support Filipinos affected by recent typhoons and widespread flooding across Luzon.

In a statement, the EU said the assistance will prioritize emergency needs in the worst-hit areas of Calabarzon and Central Luzon, particularly isolated communities.

The aid will fund cash assistance for food and other basic needs, as well as provide access to clean water, sanitation, and other essential services.

The new funding is in addition to the €6 million already committed by the EU earlier this year for humanitarian and disaster preparedness efforts in the Philippines.

“With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters around the world every year, providing assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs,” the statement said.

In just 10 days, three tropical cyclones battered Metro Manila and nearby regions, made worse by the southwest monsoon. The resulting floods and landslides displaced over 200,000 people and damaged more than 55,000 houses, according to initial reports.

The funding will be managed by the EU’s humanitarian arm, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).