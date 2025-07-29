DMW Files Plunder, Graft, Malversation Charges Against Ex‑OWWA Chief Ignacio Over ₱1.4 B Land Deal

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) formally lodged criminal complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell “Arnel” Ignacio, alongside his two former deputy administrators and six private individuals, concerning a controversial ₱1.4 billion land acquisition deal.

The charges include violations of the Anti‑Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), the Plunder Law (RA 7080), and Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code for malversation of public funds. The deal involved purchasing a 1.5-hectare property near NAIA Terminal 1 in September 2024, intended for use as a halfway house for returning OFWs.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac highlighted several irregularities: the OWWA Board of Trustees was not consulted nor authorized the sale, and crucial documents—including vouchers and checks—were approved even before the Deed of Absolute Sale was executed. Additionally, a portion of the transaction’s value—estimated at around ₱97 million—was allegedly attributed to the inclusion of 52 “ghost” condominium units that do not exist.

Ignacio had already been removed from office in May 2025 due to “loss of trust and confidence,” as the deal bypassed board approval on multiple crucial matters.

He has since denied any wrongdoing, stating the deal was undertaken transparently and was intended to benefit OFWs. Ignacio claimed the board was aware of the negotiations, although DMW maintains it was only informed post‑completion.

The ongoing investigation is now being coordinated with the Commission on Audit and the Department of Justice, with DMW indicating that civil damage claims may also be pursued.

Ignacio’s ouster prompted the appointment of Patricia Yvonne Caunan as the new OWWA chief, tasked with restoring institutional integrity.