New York-based Filipino ultrarunner completes ninth Badwater 135, the world’s toughest footrace

Filipino ultrarunner Gerard Tabios has once again proven his grit and endurance, completing his ninth Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, a brutal 135-mile (217-kilometer) race across California’s Death Valley—widely hailed as the most extreme footrace on Earth.

Tabios, 55, crossed the finish line in 42 hours, 40 minutes, and 14 seconds, conquering scorching heat, brutal climbs, and relentless terrain with the support of his wife Donna and dedicated Team 81 crew: Tess Leono, Joseph Winwood, Kenneth Elliot, and Don Flauta. From the depths of Badwater Basin at 280 feet below sea level to the high-altitude finish at Whitney Portal at 8,300 feet, Tabios endured 14,600 feet of cumulative ascent and 6,100 feet of descent through three mountain ranges—nonstop.

Based in New York but originally from Bukidnon, Philippines, Tabios has completed over 200 races, including ultramarathons in 12 U.S. states. Despite all his achievements, he considers Badwater unmatched in its difficulty.

“This race was my ninth, hoping to do my 10th someday. As a road runner, I consider Badwater the most challenging race I’ve done,” Tabios shared. “It’s not just the hills or the distance—you have to train specifically for the extreme heat.”

More than physical preparation, he credits mental discipline for pushing through.

“Quitting is never an option for me. The mind will always try to convince you to stop. But once you go beyond your comfort zone, that’s where the real race begins. One step at a time,” Tabios said.

This season, Tabios has been in top form, securing 2nd overall at the Sri Chinmoy 12-Hour Ultramarathon in New York (63.08 miles), 2nd at the Livingston Oval Ultra 6-Hour Race in New Jersey (38.28 miles), and earning a podium finish in his category at the Sri Chinmoy Half Marathon in January.

Held on July 6–7, this year’s Badwater 135 featured 100 elite runners from 24 countries. Norway’s Simen Holvik won the men’s division in 21:47:45, while Marisa Lizak of the U.S. led the women’s race in 25:07:31.

With one more finish to reach the milestone 10, Gerard Tabios isn’t done yet. His journey is a testament to resilience, faith, and the relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries. (Alona Cochon)