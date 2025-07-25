Philippine Airlines and Brands For Less Launch Exciting Promo: AED 30 Off for PAL Passengers

In a strong show of commitment to delivering greater value to its customers, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) Sales Team, led by Regional Head Mr. Josh Vasquez, made a personal visit to Brands For Less to experience first-hand the exclusive joint campaign that rewards PAL passengers with unbeatable shopping deals.

Running from July 5 to September 5, 2025, this special collaboration between Philippine Airlines and Brands For Less gives PAL passengers AED 30 off for every minimum purchase of AED 200, simply by presenting a valid PAL boarding pass (within one month from travel date) along with a personal ID at any Brands For Less outlet in the UAE.

“We are always looking for meaningful ways to give back to our loyal passengers and enhance their travel experience, even beyond the skies,” said Mr. Vasquez during the visit. “This partnership with Brands For Less allows us to extend the warmth of Filipino hospitality into their everyday shopping.”

Promo Mechanics:

Offer valid from July 5 to September 5, 2025

Present your Philippine Airlines boarding pass (travel date must be within one month of purchase)

Show a valid ID matching the name on the boarding pass

Enjoy AED 30 off on a single transaction with a minimum AED 200 purchase

Applicable at all Brands For Less outlets in the UAE

This exclusive offer is available to all Philippine Airlines passengers, a simple yet valuable way to save while shopping for top quality brands. Whether you’re a returning balikbayan or a frequent traveler, your PAL boarding pass is now your ticket to more than just a memorable flight, it’s your key to savings on the ground.

Philippine Airlines and Brands For Less invite everyone to take advantage of this limited-time deal while it lasts!