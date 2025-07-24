Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Toni Leviste becomes first Filipino to win international dressage event in Europe

Leana Bernardo

Filipino Olympian and equestrienne Toni Leviste made history after topping the FEI Prix St. George dressage class at the Flemalle CDN in Belgium on Saturday, becoming the first Filipino to win an international dressage competition in Europe.

Leviste posted a score of 68.603%, surpassing the 67% qualifying mark set by the Equestrian Association of the Philippines for the Southeast Asian Games.

Her performance earned her a slot in the upcoming biennial meet.

The 2000 Sydney Olympian outperformed Belgian riders Anneleen Wagemans (66.544%) and Laurens Vanderbeeken (65.956%), who placed second and third, respectively.

Leviste rode a Hanoverian gelding named Lacoste 126.

She recently transitioned to dressage, a discipline focused on the horse’s ability to perform a series of precise, predetermined movements.

Leviste won silver in show jumping at the 2002 Asian Games.

