Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is new OWWA ambassador; joins Serbisyo Caravan in Saudi

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has officially named Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey as its new ambassador.

The Filipina beauty queen, currently based in Dubai with her husband Jeremy Jauncey, was chosen to help promote the government’s programs and services for overseas Filipino workers.

As part of her new role, Wurtzbach joined the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan” in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia earlier this month, which brought together 12 government agencies offering on-site services for Filipinos, including social security, health coverage, legal aid, and repatriation assistance.

“Al Khobar welcomed us with open hearts. Grateful to be part of the Serbisyo Caravan with [OWWA] and [LoveYourself]. Always a privilege to serve our fellow Filipinos abroad,” Wurtzbach wrote on Instagram following the visit.

As a long-time ambassador of HIV advocacy group LoveYourself, Wurtzbach delivered a message on mental health awareness and self-care — topics that are often left undiscussed but, according to OWWA, are essential to the well-being of OFWs.

She also visited the Bahay Kalinga Center in the host country, which serves as a temporary shelter for distressed OFWs undergoing repatriation or reintegration processes.

Get your OWWA e-Card

Wurtzbach is also featured in OWWA’s latest campaign urging overseas Filipinos to secure their e-Card, which serves as proof of active membership and provides easier access to government services.

“Si Pia nga, may OWWA e-Card na… Ikaw, papahuli ka ba?” OWWA said in a Facebook post. “Bilang bagong OWWA Ambassador, hinihikayat ni Pia ang ating mga OFW na kunin na rin ang kanilang e-Card.”

E-Cards are currently available at the DMW Center Building, OWWA NCR Regional Office, and the OFW Lounge at NAIA Terminal 3, with more distribution sites to be opened soon.