Baste Duterte Hits Back: No Charity Match Unless Marcos Takes Drug Test First

Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte has thrown down a new challenge, not to PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III this time, but to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In a heated response to Torre’s proposed charity boxing match, Duterte said the bout will only happen if Marcos undergoes a hair follicle drug test first.

In a podcast episode aired Sunday, Duterte initially dared Torre to a fistfight. The PNP chief responded by accepting the challenge on Wednesday, proposing a charity event to help victims of the recent southwest monsoon (habagat).

However, Duterte escalated the issue in a social media clip Thursday, saying, “If you’re serious about this charity event and you’ve set your terms, then I’ll set mine.” He added that only if Marcos publicly declares that all elected officials should take a hair follicle drug test will he agree to participate in the boxing match.

Tensions between the Dutertes and President Marcos have intensified in recent months, especially after Vice President Sara Duterte’s relationship with Marcos deteriorated. Meanwhile, preparations for the match continue, with Torre already training at the PNP Gymnasium and Rizal Memorial Coliseum being prepped for the event — whether Duterte shows up or not.