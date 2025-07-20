Tulfo wants airport staff fired over jewelry theft at NAIA

Senator Raffy Tulfo called on airlines and security agencies to fire ground handling staff allegedly involved in the theft of ₱500,000 worth of jewelry at NAIA Terminal 3. The victim, Kimberly Nakamura, lost the items before a Singapore-bound flight on June 28 but later recovered them after CCTV footage helped trace the theft.

Tulfo’s office said the individuals were already identified and referred to the New Naia Infra Corp, the Civil Aeronautics Board, and the airlines involved. However, since Nakamura chose not to press charges after getting her jewelry back, the Department of Transportation cannot file a criminal case without her consent.

Despite this, Tulfo urged the companies to still impose sanctions, including termination, to show that such behavior will not be tolerated.