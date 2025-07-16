Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravel

China Southern Airlines to launch new Riyadh-Guangzhou-Manila route this September

China Southern Airlines is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Riyadh-Guangzhou-Manila route, designed especially for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia!

Whether you’re returning home for a vacation or visiting loved ones, this new flight offers speed, convenience, and unbeatable value, starting September 2.

Fast and hassle-free travel

Depart Riyadh at 22:00 (10:00 PM) and arrive in Manila at 16:45 (4:45 PM) the next day – a smooth journey that gets you home quickly!

Only a 2-hour layover in Guangzhou – short and efficient transit without long waits.

No transit visa required – enjoy a stress-free connection in Guangzhou.

More convenience, less worry

Baggage allowance up to 46KG – pack everything you need without extra fees!

Checked luggage goes straight to Manila – no need to pick up and recheck during transit.

Affordable and reliable

With three weekly flights (every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday), you have flexible options to plan your trip. Enjoy great value for money with a service that prioritizes your comfort and convenience.

Your best choice for flying home

This new route is the perfect solution for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia looking for a fast, easy, and budget-friendly way to travel back to the Philippines.

Book your tickets now and experience a smoother journey home!

Interested travelers can find up-to-date schedules and booking information on the official China Southern Airlines website: https://www.csair.com/mea/en/

We look forward to welcoming you on board! 🚀

