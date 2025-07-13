Rufa Mae Quinto returns to PH for career, moves into renovated ancestral home

Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto is back in the Philippines, ready to focus more on her career. In a vlog with Jodi Sta. Maria, Rufa shared that although she remains a U.S. resident, her heart belongs in the Philippines.

“I’m regular again,” she joked, confirming she’ll only visit the U.S. for vacations or errands. Asked about the reason behind her return, she quipped, “Eh kasi single na ulit.”

Rufa, who has been traveling between the U.S. and the Philippines since 2013, got stuck abroad during the pandemic. Now, she and her daughter Athena are settling into their newly renovated ancestral home, which has been in her family since 1969.

Rufa said she bought the house through installments from her aunt, describing it as full of meaning and childhood memories. After delays due to the pandemic, the house is now ready—and she’s excited to cook more for her daughter.

Some of Athena’s favorite dishes include steak, kare-kare, bulalo, tinola, and adobo—meals Rufa now enjoys preparing herself.