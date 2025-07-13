Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rufa Mae Quinto returns to PH for career, moves into renovated ancestral home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto is back in the Philippines, ready to focus more on her career. In a vlog with Jodi Sta. Maria, Rufa shared that although she remains a U.S. resident, her heart belongs in the Philippines.

“I’m regular again,” she joked, confirming she’ll only visit the U.S. for vacations or errands. Asked about the reason behind her return, she quipped, “Eh kasi single na ulit.”

Rufa, who has been traveling between the U.S. and the Philippines since 2013, got stuck abroad during the pandemic. Now, she and her daughter Athena are settling into their newly renovated ancestral home, which has been in her family since 1969.

Rufa said she bought the house through installments from her aunt, describing it as full of meaning and childhood memories. After delays due to the pandemic, the house is now ready—and she’s excited to cook more for her daughter.

Some of Athena’s favorite dishes include steak, kare-kare, bulalo, tinola, and adobo—meals Rufa now enjoys preparing herself.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GvGkx2 aAAIFhnr

Will Ashley thanks supporters of his team-up with Bianca de Vera after viral ‘PBB’ hug

26 seconds ago
0208 15

Cayetano pushes for house arrest over ICC Detention for Duterte: “Compassion Should Apply to All”

16 mins ago
IMG 6198

DMW urges ships to avoid Red Sea, Gulf of Aden amid rising threats

33 mins ago
516443554 699896636376197 5171784746226938251 n

Sara Duterte denies viral ‘hospital bed’ photo of former President Duterte

43 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button