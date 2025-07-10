Huawei unveils the Pura 80 Series at Dubai launch event

During the Product Launch in Dubai under the theme “Fashion Next,” Huawei unveiled a range of new products including the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series and the HUAWEI MatePad11.5. It was officially announced with great fanfare that XMAGE will return to the Grand Palais in Paris this year, where it will host the “The World, You and Me” XMAGE Awards Ceremony and Annual Exhibition at Paris Photo 2025. This showcase was a demonstration of Huawei’s technological prowess and a testament to its brand philosophy: enriching lives by seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with human-centric design.

HUAWEI Pura 80 Series: Defining the Future of Mobile Imaging

As the imaging flagship of the HUAWEI Pura Series, the HUAWEI Pura 80 lineup immediately captured the spotlight with its pioneering aesthetics paradigm and definitive imaging capabilities.

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro and Ultra versions are equipped with a 1-inch Ultra Lighting HDR camera. Paired with the pixel-level color calibration of the Ultra Chroma Camera, it delivers exceptional clarity with remarkably accurate color reproduction. HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra introduces the industry-first Switchable Dual Telephoto Camera, combining a large sensor with a dual telephoto lens for unprecedented versatility in capturing stunningly clear shots at any distance. The HUAWEI Pura 80 Series harmonises eastern and western aesthetics, melding the elegant hues inspired by monochrome glaze with cutting-edge craftsmanship to form a signature glazed texture design.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 is designed for both ambitious learners and professionals stepping into the workforce. The new MatePad 11.5 delivers a generational leap in user experience with its stunning andexpansive 11.5-inch HUAWEI FullView Display boasting 2.5K resolution and acclaimed PaperMatte Display with natural light-like technology for eye comfort. The ultra-thin 6.1 mm frame that houses a robust 10,100 mAh battery blends portability with endurance. HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) introduces magnetic wireless charging. The tablet comes with the upgraded HUAWEI Notes and the GoPaint app, empowering users to excel in their work, study, creativity, and play like never before.

XMAGE Awards 2025 announced

At the event, Huawei formally announced the XMAGE Awards 2025, which had opened for global submissions on June 11. Held annually for eight consecutive years, XMAGE Awards has become one of the world’s largest and most influential photography competitions, providing a platform for Huawei mobile users worldwide to showcase their talent. This year’s competition features eight categories: So Far So Close, Colour & Shade, Good Night, Faces, A Heartwarming World, Experimental Lab, Storyboard, and Action. A new competition format of XMAGE 100 has also been introduced along with a more diverse and distinguished judging panel. Submissions will be evaluated across multiple dimensions, including photographic technique, emotional resonance, social relevance, and artistic merit, aiming to bring the creative visions of everyday users to a global audience.

In 2025, Huawei is returning to the Grand Palais to host the “The World, You and Me” XMAGE Awards 2025 Ceremony and Annual Exhibition at Paris Photo 2025. By concluding the competition at the Grand Palais, Huawei aims to once again illuminate this center of art.

At the Dubai launch event, Huawei demonstrated how deeply technology is woven into everyday life through its latest innovative products. The global launch of the XMAGE Awards reinforces Huawei’s commitment to making individual creativity visible on the world stage. Guided by the needs of its users and fueled by technological innovation, Huawei will continue to empower a more beautiful and connected life for consumers worldwide.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com