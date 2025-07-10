Filipina athlete wins bronze at Spartan Ultra World Championships in France

Filipina endurance star Sandi Menchi Abahan delivered a podium-worthy performance at one of the world’s most grueling races—the Spartan Ultra World Championship held in Morzine, France—clinching the bronze medal in the women’s Elite Open division.

During the competition, athletes must conquer a 50-kilometer mountain trail laden with over 60 obstacles, including high-altitude lake crossings, steep alpine climbs, and icy white-water swims.

For Abahan, the challenge was an opportunity to prove once again why she remains one of Southeast Asia’s premier obstacle course racers.

A native of Baguio City and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, she clocked 8 hours, 44 minutes, and 22 seconds to finish third behind hometown bet Leslie Lejeune of France (8:02:15) and Britain’s Andrea Berquez (8:19:45).

In the men’s division, fellow Filipinos Jobert Carolino and Andrico Mahilum also took on the Spartan Ultra, finishing 24th and 33rd, respectively. The podium was swept by Europe’s strongest: Italy’s Luca Pescollderugg (6:25:18), Canada’s Ryan Atkins (6:29:03), and Switzerland’s Antoine Freymond (6:35:48).

The Philippine delegation to the championship was supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, which continues to back the country’s rising OCR talent pool. Also part of the team were athlete Ailene Sabal and coaches Thumbie Remigio and Mohammad Sherwin Managil.

Obstacle course racing has become one of the Philippines’ strongest suits in international competition. The country dominated the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, sweeping all four gold medals at stake—thanks to standout performances from Mark Julius Rodelas, Precious Cabuya, and the men’s and women’s relay teams.

Abahan’s latest feat adds another milestone to the Philippines’ growing reputation in the world OCR stage, proving that grit, discipline, and high-altitude heart can take Filipino athletes to the summit of global endurance sport. (Alona Cochon)