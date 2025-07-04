Latest NewsEntertainmentPH NewsTFT News

BINI ventures into beauty with BINI Cosmetics

Leana Bernardo

P-pop girl group BINI is making its entry into the beauty industry with the upcoming launch of BINI Cosmetics, the group’s first-ever makeup line.

The collection features five products: Eye Candy, a quad eyeshadow palette; Cherry Blush, a multi-use tint for the eyes, cheeks, and lips; Lip Jelly, a tinted lip oil; Cloud Lash, a 2-in-1 mascara; and Pout Pop, a lip-plumping tint.

According to the group, they were actively involved in the entire development process, from shade selection to packaging design to ensure that the line caters to a wide range of skin tones and types. Each product was curated by the members themselves to reflect their individual styles and their connection with fans, collectively known as Blooms.

The official announcement was made during BINI’s “Here With You” fan homecoming event at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on June 29. A pop-up booth featuring the collection was also set up during the event, allowing fans to preview the products firsthand.

While no official release date has been confirmed, the makeup line is expected to launch this July. In addition to the cosmetics line, BINI also teased a new merchandise collection inspired by their ongoing BINIverse World Tour.

