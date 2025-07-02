China bans uncertified power banks on domestic flights over fire safety concerns

China has enforced a nationwide ban on uncertified and recalled power banks on all domestic flights in an effort to curb safety risks linked to lithium battery fires.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced that only power banks with an official China Compulsory Certification (CCC) mark will be allowed onboard. Devices with unclear, faded, or missing certification labels, as well as those listed in product recall notices are prohibited.

According to the CAAC, the stricter regulation is part of a broader push to enhance flight safety and prevent mid-air hazards, following a string of fire-related incidents involving lithium battery-powered devices on flights in recent months.

Major Chinese electronics manufacturers such as Anker and Romoss have recalled over 1.2 million portable chargers due to battery issues. Other brands, including Baseus and Ugreen, have had their CCC certifications suspended or revoked due to safety concerns.

Airport authorities have also been urged to install clear signage and make public announcements about the new policy. Some airports have increased access to public charging stations to reduce passengers’ reliance on personal power banks.

730 million people flew domestically in China in 2024, according to the CAAC.