Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu keep the spark alive after PBB

Former “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu charmed viewers with their chemistry during their guest appearance on “Unang Hirit” on Wednesday.

Welcomed warmly by the morning show hosts at GMA Network, the two shared light moments and even prepared beef pares for the morning show.

During their interview, they were asked about the real status of their relationship.

“Wala namang nagbago,” said Bianca. “We’re still a duo even outside [the house].”

She added that they’re starting fresh in getting to know each other more deeply now that they’re out of the PBB house, and it’s more comfortable for both of them.

Dustin also reflected on the paper ring he gave Bianca during their time in Bahay ni Kuya. He said it served as a symbol of assurance:

“Paglabas namin, nandito pa rin ako for her. Hindi ako mawawala.”

He also shared that he’s still keeping Bianca’s hair tie, which she gave him during a tough endurance challenge, and said it still gives him strength.

While the pair didn’t confirm any upcoming joint projects yet, Bianca teased:

“We’re very, very excited for what’s in store for the both of us.”

Earlier, Dustin affirmed his genuine bond with Bianca:

“Wala akong nakikitang rason para ‘di namin ituloy ‘yung connection namin sa labas.”

Dubbed by fans as “DustBia,” the two became one of the most beloved pairs in the recent season of PBB. They were the last evictees after losing the Big Jump Challenge to Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca (BreKa).

The PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition Big Night is scheduled for July 5.