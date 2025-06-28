UAE ranks in world’s top 7 for tourist spending

The United Arab Emirates ranked among the world’s top seven destinations for international tourist spending in 2024, according to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Visitors spent AED217.3 billion (US$59.2 billion) in the UAE, a 5.8% increase from 2023 and over 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The WTTC report highlights the exceptional achievements of the UAE tourism sector. International visitor spending exceeded AED217 billion last year, with domestic tourism expenditure reaching AED57 billion.

“The UAE ranks among the world’s top seven destinations for international tourist spending, surpassing countries that have been in this industry for centuries,” His Highness added.

The report also showed that domestic tourism contributed AED57.6 billion (US$15.7 billion), bringing the total travel and tourism sector’s impact on the UAE’s GDP to AED257.3 billion. That amount represents 13% of the national economy and is one of the highest growth rates globally.

The rise in visitor spending came from a wide mix of tourists, mainly from India (14%), the United Kingdom (8%), Russia (8%), China (5%), and Saudi Arabia (5%). The rest came from other parts of the world, showing the UAE’s global appeal.

Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the country’s achievements are the result of strong strategies, infrastructure upgrades, and international partnerships. He added that these efforts help create jobs and attract more investment in tourism.