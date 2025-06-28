Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE ranks in world’s top 7 for tourist spending

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 seconds ago

The United Arab Emirates ranked among the world’s top seven destinations for international tourist spending in 2024, according to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Visitors spent AED217.3 billion (US$59.2 billion) in the UAE, a 5.8% increase from 2023 and over 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The WTTC report highlights the exceptional achievements of the UAE tourism sector. International visitor spending exceeded AED217 billion last year, with domestic tourism expenditure reaching AED57 billion.

“The UAE ranks among the world’s top seven destinations for international tourist spending, surpassing countries that have been in this industry for centuries,” His Highness added.

The report also showed that domestic tourism contributed AED57.6 billion (US$15.7 billion), bringing the total travel and tourism sector’s impact on the UAE’s GDP to AED257.3 billion. That amount represents 13% of the national economy and is one of the highest growth rates globally.

The rise in visitor spending came from a wide mix of tourists, mainly from India (14%), the United Kingdom (8%), Russia (8%), China (5%), and Saudi Arabia (5%). The rest came from other parts of the world, showing the UAE’s global appeal.

Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the country’s achievements are the result of strong strategies, infrastructure upgrades, and international partnerships. He added that these efforts help create jobs and attract more investment in tourism.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

KSA flag with airplane istock

Saudi Arabia grants visa holders 30-day grace period to exit the Kingdom

1 hour ago
overhead bins in airplane 1

Filipino traveler robbed during flight to Istanbul

2 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 27T143758.796

PH gov’t to grant P150K financial aid, full support to OFW returnees from Middle East

22 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 27T124936.750

Customs intercepts smuggled onions worth P2M hidden in noodle boxes

23 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button