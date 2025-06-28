Hotel101 becomes first Filipino-owned company listed on Nasdaq

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. has become the first Filipino-owned company approved to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York.

The company celebrated this milestone by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell.

Hotel101 shares are scheduled to begin trading on July 1, 2025, under the ticker symbol $HBNB. The listing follows the completion of its business combination with JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: JVSA), which was approved by JVSPAC shareholders on June 24, 2025.

With a deemed equity value of US$2.3 billion, the listing marks a historic first for any Philippine-owned company on the Nasdaq. Hotel101 is a subsidiary of Philippine-listed DoubleDragon Corporation (PSE: DD).

Hotel101 Global is described as an asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform business built for rapid global expansion. The model features standardized hotel rooms and combines hospitality with property technology.

The company’s long-term vision is to build one million hotel rooms in 100 countries, aiming to offer a seamless travel experience across borders. Its listing on Nasdaq opens more doors for international growth and investor visibility.

DoubleDragon’s leadership posted on social media: “A First Time Ever FILIPINO Moment in History today at the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange in New York!”—highlighting pride in this landmark achievement.