Filipino traveler robbed during flight to Istanbul

A Filipino business traveler was robbed mid-air during a flight from Bahrain to Istanbul, revealing a disturbing new tactic by international in-flight theft syndicates that target passengers while they sleep.

In a personal account published on Inquirer.net, Enrique M. Soriano recounted that during a past-midnight flight in business class, a flight attendant discreetly advised him to check his hand-carry bag after noticing suspicious activity.

Upon inspection, he found his travel pouch had been unzipped and emptied, with only a single $1 bill left behind.

Two passengers had reportedly seen the man seated behind Soriano open the overhead bin while Soriano was asleep. To avoid tipping off the suspect, the crew waited until landing before informing airport police, who immediately began questioning the man—identified as a Chinese national seated in 3D.

Despite witness statements, the suspect denied any involvement, claiming there was no CCTV on board and that no official complaint was filed by the witnesses.

Flight attendants later found wads of U.S. dollars and other currencies hidden in multiple overhead bins across the cabin, believed to have been scattered by the suspect and possible accomplices.

The crew found U.S., Singapore, Thai, and Vietnamese money that Soriano said were his, but they also found Georgian and Azerbaijani bills, which he didn’t have, suggesting other passengers were also robbed.

Though not all of Soriano’s money was recovered, he filed a formal complaint in Istanbul. Authorities flagged the suspect for deportation, and Soriano urged all travelers to avoid placing valuables in overhead bins and to stay alert during flights.

Police said this incident follows a known method used by syndicates: stealing from unattended bags on long night flights, then hiding the cash in other bins to avoid being caught with it. Authorities also believe these syndicates are part of a growing network operating across countries, often using rented homes to plan heists and targeting both business and economy-class travelers alike.

