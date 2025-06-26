China Southern Airlines launches group travel discount, enjoy up to 12% off

Planning a trip with your family or barkada?

China Southern Airlines is making it easier and more affordable to travel in groups with its Group Travel Discount promo, running until June 30, 2025!

Travelers booking round-trip tickets for two or more people can enjoy up to 12% off their fares by using the promo code “GROUP” when booking online.

This limited-time offer is part of China Southern Airlines’ June Member Day promotion, aimed at giving travelers a more rewarding and cost-efficient booking experience, especially for group adventures and family getaways.

To take advantage of the deal, passengers must book directly via the airline’s official website at https://www.csair.com.

Don’t miss this chance to save more while exploring your favorite destinations together. Whether it’s a long-overdue vacation or a spontaneous trip with friends, China Southern Airlines makes flying as a group more budget-friendly and convenient.