TFT Watchlist Forum spotlights financial freedom for OFWs through smart property investments

The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum, held ahead of the prestigious TFT Awards night, opened the floor to a timely and relevant conversation for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs): how to shift from simply sending remittances home to making long-term investments that build real wealth.

Titled “Financial Freedom for OFWs – From Remittance to Investment,” the panel brought together respected leaders in the real estate sector to guide Filipinos toward a more empowered financial future through property investment.

Moderated by Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing of New Perspective Media Group, the session featured three industry experts who offered valuable perspectives on the evolving mindset of OFWs and the practical steps they can take to secure their financial independence.

Charles Jumalon Jr., Regional Director of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., shared insights drawn from his extensive experience in real estate, BPO, and the government sector. Known for his client-centric approach, Jumalon emphasized the importance of personalized strategies when considering property purchases.

Bernardo V. Umali, Assistant Vice President at DMCI Homes, discussed the international sales efforts that connect global Filipinos to value-driven real estate opportunities. His work in building a network of trusted property advisors continues to help OFWs make informed decisions, even while working abroad.

Marvie Mae Castillo, Executive Real Estate Advisor at Arthaland Corporation, highlighted the growing interest in sustainable, premium developments among OFW investors. As a licensed broker in both the Philippines and the UAE, Castillo advocates for properties that align with the aspirations of today’s global Filipinos.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists explored key questions relevant to the OFW community, including the mindset shift from provider to investor, why now is a favorable time to invest in Philippine real estate, and the types of properties that suit first-time buyers. The session also touched on the various support systems available from developers to help OFWs manage their investments remotely.

As OFWs continue to seek more meaningful and strategic ways to grow their hard-earned income, forums like these play a vital role in equipping them with knowledge and confidence.

The Filipino Times thanks the panelists for sharing their expertise and continuing to champion the financial well-being of the Filipino community abroad.