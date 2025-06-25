Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

TFT Watchlist Forum spotlights financial freedom for OFWs through smart property investments

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino48 mins ago

The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum, held ahead of the prestigious TFT Awards night, opened the floor to a timely and relevant conversation for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs): how to shift from simply sending remittances home to making long-term investments that build real wealth.

Titled “Financial Freedom for OFWs – From Remittance to Investment,” the panel brought together respected leaders in the real estate sector to guide Filipinos toward a more empowered financial future through property investment.

Moderated by Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing of New Perspective Media Group, the session featured three industry experts who offered valuable perspectives on the evolving mindset of OFWs and the practical steps they can take to secure their financial independence.

Day 1 First Panel 3
Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing of New Perspective Media Group

Charles Jumalon Jr., Regional Director of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., shared insights drawn from his extensive experience in real estate, BPO, and the government sector. Known for his client-centric approach, Jumalon emphasized the importance of personalized strategies when considering property purchases.

Bernardo V. Umali, Assistant Vice President at DMCI Homes, discussed the international sales efforts that connect global Filipinos to value-driven real estate opportunities. His work in building a network of trusted property advisors continues to help OFWs make informed decisions, even while working abroad.

Marvie Mae Castillo, Executive Real Estate Advisor at Arthaland Corporation, highlighted the growing interest in sustainable, premium developments among OFW investors. As a licensed broker in both the Philippines and the UAE, Castillo advocates for properties that align with the aspirations of today’s global Filipinos.

Day 1 First Panel 2
From left to right: Charles Jumalon Jr., Regional Director of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.; Bernardo V. Umali, Assistant Vice President at DMCI Homes; Marvie Mae Castillo, Executive Real Estate Advisor at Arthaland Corporation; and Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing of New Perspective Media Group

Throughout the discussion, the panelists explored key questions relevant to the OFW community, including the mindset shift from provider to investor, why now is a favorable time to invest in Philippine real estate, and the types of properties that suit first-time buyers. The session also touched on the various support systems available from developers to help OFWs manage their investments remotely.

As OFWs continue to seek more meaningful and strategic ways to grow their hard-earned income, forums like these play a vital role in equipping them with knowledge and confidence.

The Filipino Times thanks the panelists for sharing their expertise and continuing to champion the financial well-being of the Filipino community abroad.

 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino48 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Photo 1

Top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain 2025 revealed

36 seconds ago
Runway Middle East V3 Icon

Runway Middle East V3 Icon joins partnership ceremony at first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia

33 mins ago
Day 1 Panel 2 Kwentong OFW MP

Kuwentong OFW panel highlights inspiring journeys of saving smart and building the future

59 mins ago
iStock 1148717750

Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire announced by Trump

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button