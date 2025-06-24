Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

SaudiPinoy brings laughter and life lessons to OFWs at TFT Watchlist Forum

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino53 mins ago

The TFT Watchlist Forum enjoyed a heartfelt and humorous inspirational talk from well-known content creator SaudiPinoy, whose digital presence has become a beacon of comfort and connection for many OFWs in the Gulf.

SaudiPinoy 2
SaudiPinoy delivers his inspirational talk at The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum

Known for his unique blend of humor, empathy, and storytelling, SaudiPinoy has cultivated a strong following online by speaking honestly about the joys and struggles of life abroad. Through his relatable content, he reminds Filipinos that even in their toughest moments, they are seen, heard, and never alone.

In his live appearance at the forum, SaudiPinoy shared personal reflections and life lessons drawn from his own experiences as an OFW. With authenticity and warmth, he encouraged fellow kababayans to stay proud of their roots, grounded in their values, and united as a global Filipino community.

The Filipino Times thanks Saudipinoy for his sincerity, humor, and message of resilience—one that continues to inspire and empower OFWs across the region.

SaudiPinoy 4

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino53 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Diversified Movement of Empowered Migrants Middle East

Diversified Movement of Empowered Migrants Middle East joins partnership ceremony at first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia

40 seconds ago
Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Lady Eagles Club

Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Lady Eagles Club joins partnership ceremony at first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia

8 mins ago
DJ Surdo Salanap Influencer MP

DJ Surdo Salanap inspires OFWs with a message of compassion and community

60 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 11.46.57 69a45219

New Perspective Media Group strengthens ties with UN Tourism in Riyadh visit

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button