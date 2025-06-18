Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos echoes frustration over Senior High School, says system has ‘no advantage’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed frustration with the current Senior High School (SHS) curriculum under the K to 12 program, saying it burdens parents financially without offering clear benefits to students.

In the latest episode of the BBM Podcast, Marcos responded to Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada’s call to reassess the basic education system by possibly removing SHS. Marcos said Estrada’s concern reflects his own sentiments.

“It’s costing parents more because of the additional two years, and there’s no clear advantage. SHS graduates still struggle to find jobs,” Marcos said in Filipino.

While noting that Congress holds the authority to amend or repeal the law mandating K to 12, the President said that improvements must continue in the meantime. “I told Secretary Sonny Angara: let’s improve it as much as we can while it’s still in place,” he added.

Education Secretary Angara recently admitted shortcomings in SHS implementation over the past decade. He cited an overloaded curriculum and limited student choice as key issues.

“There were too many subjects, and students were boxed in. They couldn’t choose what subjects to take,” Angara said.

Still, he emphasized that only Congress can decide the future of the SHS program.

In August 2024, Marcos ordered a review and rationalization of the SHS curriculum to ensure graduates are better equipped for high-quality employment.

