Filipino spirit soars: Thousands gather for 127th Philippine Independence Day in Dubai

The Filipino Social Club in Dubai celebrated the 127th Philippine Independence Day at the World Trade Centre exhibition Halls 1 and 2.

The event started with a parade, featuring various sponsors, partners, and marching bands composed of students from different schools.

The event was attended by VIP guests, including H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General at the PCG-Dubai; and Hon. Hans Cacdac, Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Key representatives from the Community Development Authority (CDA) also graced the ceremony.

The ceremony started with the Philippine and UAE flags raised, symbolizing the strong relationship between the two countries. The celebration then officially started with the ribbon-cutting.

The event featured a lively performance with a popular Filipino song that sparked Filipino pride. The audience enjoyed singing and dancing along. By 10 am, the event venue has already welcomed 38,000 guests.

The first half of the ceremony then concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the country’s independence, before moving on to the cultural dances and performances.