Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino spirit soars: Thousands gather for 127th Philippine Independence Day in Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino16 seconds ago

Filipinos gathered at the World Trade Centre to celebrate the127th Philippine Independence Day in Dubai.

The Filipino Social Club in Dubai celebrated the 127th Philippine Independence Day at the World Trade Centre exhibition Halls 1 and 2.

The event started with a parade, featuring various sponsors, partners, and marching bands composed of students from different schools.

Parade at the 127th Philippine Independence Day
Parade at the 127th Philippine Independence Day.

The event was attended by VIP guests, including H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General at the PCG-Dubai; and Hon. Hans Cacdac, Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Key representatives from the Community Development Authority (CDA) also graced the ceremony.

VIP guests and high ranking Filipino officials attend the 127th Philippine Independence Day in Dubai
The event was attended by VIP guests and high-ranking Filipino officials in the UAE.

The ceremony started with the Philippine and UAE flags raised, symbolizing the strong relationship between the two countries. The celebration then officially started with the ribbon-cutting.

VIP guests and key dignitaries cut the ribbon together at the 127th Philippine Independence Day
VIP guests and key dignitaries cut the ribbon together at the 127th Philippine Independence Day.

The event featured a lively performance with a popular Filipino song that sparked Filipino pride. The audience enjoyed singing and dancing along. By 10 am, the event venue has already welcomed 38,000 guests.

The first half of the ceremony then concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the country’s independence, before moving on to the cultural dances and performances.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino16 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Essenzi Perfumes MP

Essenzi Perfumes celebrates Philippine Independence Day with affordable luxury scents

23 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 14 at 14.52.20 f0db17fe

The Filipino Times marks 12th anniversary by supporting Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai

3 hours ago
TFTW engrs arch

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards to honor top Filipino engineers, architects, healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

4 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 15T160057.948

WestZone, Shankar Trading Company delight Filipinos with freebies and fun at PH Independence Day

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button