Dubai announces flexible working hours for gov’t employees during summer

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has confirmed the return of flexible working hours for government employees during the summer season.

Called the “Our Summer is Flexible” initiative, the program aims to help staff cope with the hot weather while maintaining productivity at work.

This flexible work plan will run from July 1 to September 12, 2025, following its successful pilot implementation in 2024, Dubai Media Office reported.

Under this initiative, government offices will remain open five days a week to serve the public without disruption.

From Monday to Thursday, offices will operate from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, and on Fridays, from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Employees will be divided into two shifts: one group works full eight-hour days from Monday to Thursday and has Friday off.

The second group works shorter daily hours — seven hours from Monday to Thursday and four and a half hours on Friday.