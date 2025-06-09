Gov’t issues new rules to speed up delivery of OFW balikbayan boxes

The Philippine government has introduced new regulations aimed at expediting the delivery and improving the security of balikbayan boxes sent by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

This comes in response to numerous complaints about undelivered, delayed, or missing boxes, and growing concerns over fraudulent freight forwarding services.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC), together with other key government agencies, signed a Joint Administrative Order (JAO) on Monday at the DMW Central Office, outlining a coordinated government effort to regulate sea cargo forwarders, protect OFWs from scams, and ensure their packages reach recipients safely and on time.

The initiative supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize the needs and welfare of OFWs. The administrative order was developed following investigations and public hearings conducted by the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs (HCOWA), which identified regulatory loopholes and a lack of accountability mechanisms that have long plagued balikbayan box shipments.

“This JAO is the product of sustained collaboration and strong legislative oversight,” said DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

The administrative order establishes a comprehensive framework to monitor and regulate freight forwarding services. It also introduces a multi-agency complaints and tracking system to help OFWs report issues and follow up on the status of their packages.

Additionally, a nationwide public information campaign will warn against using unaccredited cargo services and educate OFWs on their rights and available support.

Since 2023, the DMW and BOC have helped retrieve and deliver over 9,900 balikbayan boxes. Just last week, 2,500 more boxes were recovered at the Port of Davao and are currently being prepared for free delivery to recipients in Mindanao.

To support OFWs affected by unrecovered shipments, the DMW has made ₱30,000 in financial assistance available through its AKSYON Fund. The program now operates under expanded guidelines to speed up aid and include more beneficiaries.