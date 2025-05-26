Jo Koy receives honorary doctorate from Cal State LA ahead of Etihad Arena show

The Doc will see you now… Comedian Jo Koy adds “Dr” to his title as he prepares for his highly anticipated performance at Etihad Arena next week.

Comedy superstar Jo Koy was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree by California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA), on May 21st, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the arts and the global comedy landscape.

The milestone in his career comes just as he gears up to bring his razor-sharp wit and signature storytelling to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 29th May, as part of the Abu Dhabi Comedy Season.

A proud Filipino American and a relentless force in stand-up comedy, Jo Koy’s journey from open mic nights to sold-out arenas has been nothing short of inspirational. His comedy is deeply personal yet universally relatable, touching on family, identity, and everyday life with warmth, vulnerability, and hilarious insight.

During his commencement address at Cal State LA, Koy shared the challenges he faced in pursuing his passion for comedy. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cal State LA (@calstatela)

“It’s not easy getting to where you want to go. It takes a lot of hard work, it takes a lot of sacrifice. It takes a lot of falling flat on your face, and that’s when you find out who you really are. That’s when you build the grit, the heart, and the strength to keep pushing.”

He also recounted his early days performing in less-than-ideal venues: “My schools were bad nightclubs that did comedy on Tuesdays, and I would go anywhere that would give me five minutes. That was my school.”

The honorary doctorate acknowledges not only his success as a performer but also his impact on cultural representation in mainstream entertainment. Known for breaking barriers and amplifying diverse voices, Jo Koy continues to be a powerful figure in comedy and now holds the rare distinction of being a doctor of the very art he has helped redefine.

Fans in the UAE are in for a treat as Jo Koy returns by popular demand to the region with his Just Being Koy tour. With fresh, never-before-seen material, his irresistible charm, and now an honorary doctorate in tow, this promises to be a comedy experience that’s both intelligent and side-splittingly funny.

Tickets are limited – book your tickets today at etihadarena.ae.