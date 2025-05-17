Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marjorie Barretto concedes Caloocan council race, thanks supporters for ‘112k votes of love’

Marjorie Barreto with Timi Aquino during their door-to-door campaign. Courtesy: Marjorie Barreto

Actress Marjorie Barretto took to Instagram to express gratitude to her supporters and formally concede defeat in her bid for Caloocan First District councilor in the recent midterm elections.

“Hindi man tayo pinalad, lumaban tayo ng patas,” she wrote, posting a video montage of her campaign journey. She thanked the 112,000 residents who voted for her, saying, “Grabe kayong magmahal, District 1! Pinaramdam ninyo sa akin yan saan man ako nagpunta.”

Barretto, who transitioned from showbiz to politics, vowed to continue serving her community even without an elected position. “Hindi po tayo nagtatapos dito… sa tulong ng Diyos, matutupad pa rin ang mga pangarap ko para sa inyo ng hindi kailangan ng posisyon,” she said.

Her message was met with an outpouring of support from family and friends in the comments. Daughter Dani Barretto said, “You have our support always, mom! We love you so much!” while actress Arlene Muhlach wrote, “You fought a good fight, keep your head up.” Mariel Padilla also chimed in with, “Love you Mommy Marj! So proud of you!”

According to GMA’s partial and unofficial count, Barretto garnered 112,624 votes but did not make it to the top five. The elected councilors for Caloocan’s first district are Enteng Malapitan, Topet Adalem, Leah Bacolod, Vince Hernandez, Alex Caralde, and Kaye Nubla.

 

A post shared by Marjorie Barretto (@marjbarretto)

