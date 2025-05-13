COMELEC releases partial Metro Manila local election results

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has released partial results for the Metro Manila local elections as of May 13, 2025, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Manila time), covering around 73% to 82% of election returns.
(Disclaimer: Only the top two candidates for each position are listed below. Figures are based on partial and unofficial results as of the given time.)
CALOOCAN (76.46%)
Mayor:
– Along Malapitan – 266,372
– Antonio Trillanes – 175,291
Vice Mayor:
– Karina Teh – 268,062
– PJ Malonzo – 150,513
LAS PIÑAS (75.34%)
Mayor:
– April Aguilar – 89,724
– Antonio Trillanes – 61,274
Vice Mayor:
– Imelda Aguilar – 94,427
– Louie Bustamante – 51,314
MAKATI (79.33%)
Mayor:
– Nancy Binay – 92,569
– Abbyluis Campos – 68,689
Vice Mayor:
– Kid Peña – 118,515
– Monsour Del Rosario – 43,262
MANDALUYONG (73.13%)
Mayor:
– Menchi Abalos – 105,551
Vice Mayor:
– Anthony Suva – 99,219
MARIKINA (80.44%)
Mayor:
– Maan Teodoro – 114,923
– Stella Quimbo – 91,636
Vice Mayor:
– Del De Guzman – 102,724
– Doc Marion Andres – 95,242
MUNTINLUPA (76.11%)
Mayor:
– Ruffy Biazon – 159,118
Vice Mayor:
– Phanie Teves – 95,975
– Allen Ampaya – 67,250
NAVOTAS (80%)
Mayor:
– John Rey Tiangco – 95,932
Vice Mayor:
– Kap Tito Sanchez – 88,613
PARAÑAQUE (76.88%)
Mayor:
– Kuya Edwin Olivarez – 106,716
– Drew Uy – 47,543
Vice Mayor:
– Benjo Bernabe – 98,201
– Joan Villafuerte – 91,859
PASIG (81.51%)
Mayor:
– Vico Sotto – 286,897
– Sara Discaya – 24,163
Vice Mayor:
– Dodot Jaworski – 237,117
– Iyo Bernardo – 58,841
SAN JUAN (75%)
Mayor:
– Francis Zamora – 43,894
– Philip Cezar – 6,309
Vice Mayor:
– AAA Agcaoili – 36,911
– Candy Crisologo – 10,577
TAGUIG (75.36%)
Mayor:
– Lani Cayetano – 318,710
– Arnel Cerafica – 79,324
Vice Mayor:
– Arvin Alit – 262,096
– Candy Crisologo – 102,994
VALENZUELA (73.78%)
Mayor:
– Wes Gatchalian – 219,182
Vice Mayor:
– Marlon Alejandro – 181,414
– Gilbert Gamas – 40,341
MANILA (80.5%)
Mayor:
– Isko Moreno Domagoso – 430,000
– Honey Lacuna – 152,256
Vice Mayor:
– Chi Atienza – 472,396
– Yul Servo Nieto – 200,013
PASAY (81.41%)
Mayor:
– Emi Calixto-Rubiano – 108,924
– Wowee Mngeurra – 69,861
Vice Mayor:
– Mark Calixto – 101,395
– Okidocbong Tolentino – 67,265
PATEROS (82.22%)
Mayor:
– Gerald German – 13,944
– RSM Miramda – 10,656
Vice Mayor:
– Carlo Santos – 13,085
– Peter Marzan – 7,785
QUEZON CITY (77.31%)
Mayor:
– Joy Belmonte – 800,323
– Diosdado Velasco – 16,388
Vice Mayor:
– Gian Sotto – 729,079
– Dante Villarta – 20,932
COMELEC reiterates that these results are partial and unofficial. The complete and official tally will be released after all election returns have been canvassed.