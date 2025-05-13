COMELEC releases partial Metro Manila local election results

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has released partial results for the Metro Manila local elections as of May 13, 2025, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Manila time), covering around 73% to 82% of election returns.

(Disclaimer: Only the top two candidates for each position are listed below. Figures are based on partial and unofficial results as of the given time.)

CALOOCAN (76.46%)

Mayor:

– Along Malapitan – 266,372

– Antonio Trillanes – 175,291

Vice Mayor:

– Karina Teh – 268,062

– PJ Malonzo – 150,513

LAS PIÑAS (75.34%)

Mayor:

– April Aguilar – 89,724

– Antonio Trillanes – 61,274

Vice Mayor:

– Imelda Aguilar – 94,427

– Louie Bustamante – 51,314

MAKATI (79.33%)

Mayor:

– Nancy Binay – 92,569

– Abbyluis Campos – 68,689

Vice Mayor:

– Kid Peña – 118,515

– Monsour Del Rosario – 43,262

MANDALUYONG (73.13%)

Mayor:

– Menchi Abalos – 105,551

Vice Mayor:

– Anthony Suva – 99,219

MARIKINA (80.44%)

Mayor:

– Maan Teodoro – 114,923

– Stella Quimbo – 91,636

Vice Mayor:

– Del De Guzman – 102,724

– Doc Marion Andres – 95,242

MUNTINLUPA (76.11%)

Mayor:

– Ruffy Biazon – 159,118

Vice Mayor:

– Phanie Teves – 95,975

– Allen Ampaya – 67,250

NAVOTAS (80%)

Mayor:

– John Rey Tiangco – 95,932

Vice Mayor:

– Kap Tito Sanchez – 88,613

PARAÑAQUE (76.88%)

Mayor:

– Kuya Edwin Olivarez – 106,716

– Drew Uy – 47,543

Vice Mayor:

– Benjo Bernabe – 98,201

– Joan Villafuerte – 91,859

PASIG (81.51%)

Mayor:

– Vico Sotto – 286,897

– Sara Discaya – 24,163

Vice Mayor:

– Dodot Jaworski – 237,117

– Iyo Bernardo – 58,841

SAN JUAN (75%)

Mayor:

– Francis Zamora – 43,894

– Philip Cezar – 6,309

Vice Mayor:

– AAA Agcaoili – 36,911

– Candy Crisologo – 10,577

TAGUIG (75.36%)

Mayor:

– Lani Cayetano – 318,710

– Arnel Cerafica – 79,324

Vice Mayor:

– Arvin Alit – 262,096

– Candy Crisologo – 102,994

VALENZUELA (73.78%)

Mayor:

– Wes Gatchalian – 219,182

Vice Mayor:

– Marlon Alejandro – 181,414

– Gilbert Gamas – 40,341

MANILA (80.5%)

Mayor:

– Isko Moreno Domagoso – 430,000

– Honey Lacuna – 152,256

Vice Mayor:

– Chi Atienza – 472,396

– Yul Servo Nieto – 200,013

PASAY (81.41%)

Mayor:

– Emi Calixto-Rubiano – 108,924

– Wowee Mngeurra – 69,861

Vice Mayor:

– Mark Calixto – 101,395

– Okidocbong Tolentino – 67,265

PATEROS (82.22%)

Mayor:

– Gerald German – 13,944

– RSM Miramda – 10,656

Vice Mayor:

– Carlo Santos – 13,085

– Peter Marzan – 7,785

QUEZON CITY (77.31%)

Mayor:

– Joy Belmonte – 800,323

– Diosdado Velasco – 16,388

Vice Mayor:

– Gian Sotto – 729,079

– Dante Villarta – 20,932

COMELEC reiterates that these results are partial and unofficial. The complete and official tally will be released after all election returns have been canvassed.