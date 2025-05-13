Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

COMELEC releases partial Metro Manila local election results

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago

Buildings in Makati by the River Pasig. File photo.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has released partial results for the Metro Manila local elections as of May 13, 2025, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Manila time), covering around 73% to 82% of election returns.

(Disclaimer: Only the top two candidates for each position are listed below. Figures are based on partial and unofficial results as of the given time.)

CALOOCAN (76.46%)

Mayor:
– Along Malapitan – 266,372
– Antonio Trillanes – 175,291

Vice Mayor:
– Karina Teh – 268,062
– PJ Malonzo – 150,513

LAS PIÑAS (75.34%)

Mayor:
– April Aguilar – 89,724
– Antonio Trillanes – 61,274

Vice Mayor:
– Imelda Aguilar – 94,427
– Louie Bustamante – 51,314

MAKATI (79.33%)

Mayor:
– Nancy Binay – 92,569
– Abbyluis Campos – 68,689

Vice Mayor:
– Kid Peña – 118,515
– Monsour Del Rosario – 43,262

MANDALUYONG (73.13%)

Mayor:
– Menchi Abalos – 105,551

Vice Mayor:
– Anthony Suva – 99,219

MARIKINA (80.44%)

Mayor:
– Maan Teodoro – 114,923
– Stella Quimbo – 91,636

Vice Mayor:
– Del De Guzman – 102,724
– Doc Marion Andres – 95,242

MUNTINLUPA (76.11%)

Mayor:
– Ruffy Biazon – 159,118

Vice Mayor:
– Phanie Teves – 95,975
– Allen Ampaya – 67,250

NAVOTAS (80%)

Mayor:
– John Rey Tiangco – 95,932

Vice Mayor:
– Kap Tito Sanchez – 88,613

PARAÑAQUE (76.88%)

Mayor:
– Kuya Edwin Olivarez – 106,716
– Drew Uy – 47,543

Vice Mayor:
– Benjo Bernabe – 98,201
– Joan Villafuerte – 91,859

PASIG (81.51%)

Mayor:
– Vico Sotto – 286,897
– Sara Discaya – 24,163

Vice Mayor:
– Dodot Jaworski – 237,117
– Iyo Bernardo – 58,841

SAN JUAN (75%)

Mayor:
– Francis Zamora – 43,894
– Philip Cezar – 6,309

Vice Mayor:
– AAA Agcaoili – 36,911
– Candy Crisologo – 10,577

TAGUIG (75.36%)

Mayor:
– Lani Cayetano – 318,710
– Arnel Cerafica – 79,324

Vice Mayor:
– Arvin Alit – 262,096
– Candy Crisologo – 102,994

VALENZUELA (73.78%)

Mayor:
– Wes Gatchalian – 219,182

Vice Mayor:
– Marlon Alejandro – 181,414
– Gilbert Gamas – 40,341

MANILA (80.5%)

Mayor:
– Isko Moreno Domagoso – 430,000
– Honey Lacuna – 152,256

Vice Mayor:
– Chi Atienza – 472,396
– Yul Servo Nieto – 200,013

PASAY (81.41%)

Mayor:
– Emi Calixto-Rubiano – 108,924
– Wowee Mngeurra – 69,861

Vice Mayor:
– Mark Calixto – 101,395
– Okidocbong Tolentino – 67,265

PATEROS (82.22%)

Mayor:
– Gerald German – 13,944
– RSM Miramda – 10,656

Vice Mayor:
– Carlo Santos – 13,085
– Peter Marzan – 7,785

QUEZON CITY (77.31%)

Mayor:
– Joy Belmonte – 800,323
– Diosdado Velasco – 16,388

Vice Mayor:
– Gian Sotto – 729,079
– Dante Villarta – 20,932

COMELEC reiterates that these results are partial and unofficial. The complete and official tally will be released after all election returns have been canvassed.

