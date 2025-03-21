COMELEC warns voters against fake links for internet voting enrollment

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) – Office for Overseas Voting has issued a reminder for all registered overseas voters to be extra careful when accessing links for internet voting enrollment.

In an official advisory, COMELEC stated, “Overseas Voters are strongly advised to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites, emails, and social media pages posing as official sources.”

The official link for pre-voting enrollment will only be available through three trusted sources: the COMELEC website at comelec.gov.ph, the verified social media pages of COMELEC, and the official pages of Philippine embassies and consulates.

COMELEC stressed that voters should not click on random links shared by unverified pages or forwarded by unknown sources. This is to protect personal information and ensure the integrity of the enrollment process.

“To ensure the security and integrity of your internet voting enrollment, always verify that you are accessing the official enrollment link,” it added.

Ka-TFTs are encouraged to double-check the source before entering any personal details and report suspicious links to their nearest Philippine post.

For more details and updates, voters are advised to visit the official COMELEC website or contact their respective embassy or consulate.