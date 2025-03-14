Nominations now open for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects, Engineers, and Healthcare Professionals in Saudi Arabia & Bahrain

Great news for Filipino architects, engineers, and healthcare professionals worldwide! The Filipino Times Watchlist is getting bigger and better, expanding to regions across the globe, with upcoming editions planned in the USA, the UK and Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The awarding set place

For The Filipino Times Watchlist 2025 edition, top engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals will be awarded in three locations.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects 2025

• Saudi Arabia & Bahrain – June 20, 2025 (awarding in Saudi Arabia)

• Qatar & Kuwait – August 8, 2025 (awarding in Qatar)

• UAE & Oman – November 21, 2025 (awarding in UAE)

Winners of the country-level round will then vie for the regional title at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects 2026, which will be announced on March 29, 2026.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals 2025

• Saudi Arabia & Bahrain – June 21, 2025 (awarding in Saudi Arabia)

• Qatar & Kuwait – August 9, 2025 (awarding in Qatar)

• UAE & Oman – November 22, 2025 (awarding in UAE)

Winners of the country-level round will then compete in The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals 2026, to be announced on March 30, 2026.

Nominations are open

Nominations are now officially open for The Filipino Times Watchlist 2025, a prestigious platform celebrating the outstanding achievements of Filipino professionals in these fields.

For this year’s cycle, the Watchlist Awards is currently accepting nominations exclusively for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, with opportunities for other countries to follow soon.

Why nominate?

The Filipino community in the Middle East has long been recognized for its invaluable contributions, particularly in engineering, architecture, and healthcare. Filipino architects and engineers play a key role in major developments, while Filipino healthcare professionals continue to serve as pillars of the region’s medical industry.

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards aims to highlight these trailblazers and visionaries, giving them the recognition they deserve on a prestigious platform.

Filipinos in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are encouraged to nominate deserving professionals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries. The nomination process is entirely online, making it accessible for everyone to submit their entries with ease.

For now, nominations are exclusive to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The nomination process for other countries in the Middle East will be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates.

You may submit your nominations today at http://www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.

For more updates, follow The Filipino Times Watchlist on its social media account on Facebook, @tftwatchlist on Instagram, and @thefilipinotimeswatchlist on LinkedIn.