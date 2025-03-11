PAGASA: Max temperatures may reach 39.8°C by end-April

The summer heat could soar to 39.8 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country by late April to May, state meteorologists warned.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said its latest projections indicate that maximum daytime temperatures may reach 39.6°C to 39.8°C, particularly in northern Luzon.

“Hopefully, sa ngayon, hindi pa naman tayo nakakapag-predict ng possible na pumalo 40 ‘yong ating maximum daytime temperature,” PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section Chief Ana Liza Solis said in a Palace briefing on Monday, March 10.

[Translation: Hopefully, for now, we have not yet predicted a possible maximum daytime temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius]

In April, Metro Manila could experience temperatures of up to 37.6°C, while lowland Mindanao may reach 37.7°C, according to PAGASA projections.

The heat index or “feels-like temperature” could also climb to a dangerous 50°C at the peak of the warm season in April and May.

“But ‘yong 52 last year na mataas na heat index, may posibilidad pero in an instant lang, hindi widespread na mga lugar,” Solis added.

[Translation: A high heat index, like the 52 degrees Celsius recorded last year, is possible, but only in an instant and not across widespread areas]

This year, Dagupan City in Pangasinan has so far recorded the highest heat index at 45°C on March 6.

PAGASA is set to officially announce the onset of the warm season by mid-March, as the northeast monsoon (amihan), which brings cooler weather, continues to weaken.

Solis noted that while this year’s heat may not be as extreme as last year’s, it remains a concern, especially with the lingering effects of the recent strong El Niño episode.