Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Pasay courts dismiss charges against Neri Naig-Miranda

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report31 mins ago

Courtesy: Neri Miranda/IG

Pasay courts have dismissed all charges against actress and businesswoman Neri Naig-Miranda related to syndicated estafa and violations of the Securities Regulation Code, clearing her name in connection with the Dermacare investment scam.

In a statement shared by her husband, Chito Miranda, FLO Attorneys-at-Law confirmed that the Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 112 ruled in favor of Naig-Miranda, stating that there was no evidence proving she defrauded the complainants.

The court noted that the complainants never directly transacted with Naig-Miranda or handed her any money, undermining the basis for the estafa charge.

The decision followed a reinvestigation by Pasay City prosecutors, who found no probable cause to indict her. Additionally, RTC Branch 111 dismissed complaints accusing Naig-Miranda of violating the Securities Regulation Code, further reinforcing her legal vindication.

Attorney Aureli Sinsuat, Naig-Miranda’s legal counsel, welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing that she had been falsely accused in the case. He urged authorities to focus on holding the real perpetrators accountable.

Meanwhile, Chito Miranda expressed gratitude to those who supported his wife throughout the legal ordeal. “To those who chose to stand up and defend my wife, maraming salamat talaga,” he wrote.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report31 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

chiz escudero fb

Senators reject calls to rush Duterte impeachment trial

4 mins ago
Sam Milby and Catriona Gray

Sam Milby gets emotional when asked about breakup with Catriona Gray

7 mins ago
man handing someone money istock

OFW FAQ: How much can you get from your end of service gratuity in the UAE?

59 mins ago
immigration

NAIA Terminal 3 to open 7 more immigration counters for OFWs

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button