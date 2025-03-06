Pasay courts dismiss charges against Neri Naig-Miranda

Pasay courts have dismissed all charges against actress and businesswoman Neri Naig-Miranda related to syndicated estafa and violations of the Securities Regulation Code, clearing her name in connection with the Dermacare investment scam.

In a statement shared by her husband, Chito Miranda, FLO Attorneys-at-Law confirmed that the Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 112 ruled in favor of Naig-Miranda, stating that there was no evidence proving she defrauded the complainants.

The court noted that the complainants never directly transacted with Naig-Miranda or handed her any money, undermining the basis for the estafa charge.

The decision followed a reinvestigation by Pasay City prosecutors, who found no probable cause to indict her. Additionally, RTC Branch 111 dismissed complaints accusing Naig-Miranda of violating the Securities Regulation Code, further reinforcing her legal vindication.

Attorney Aureli Sinsuat, Naig-Miranda’s legal counsel, welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing that she had been falsely accused in the case. He urged authorities to focus on holding the real perpetrators accountable.

Meanwhile, Chito Miranda expressed gratitude to those who supported his wife throughout the legal ordeal. “To those who chose to stand up and defend my wife, maraming salamat talaga,” he wrote.