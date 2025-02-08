Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsTravel

Air Busan becomes first airline in the world to officially ban power banks in carry-on bags

South Korean airline Air Busan has become the first airline in the world to implement a ban on power banks in hand luggage.

This decision comes as a precautionary measure following a fire that broke out on a Hong Kong-bound flight set to take off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan last month. Fortunately, all 176 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, though four individuals sustained minor injuries.

While many airlines have already restricted power banks from checked luggage due to safety concerns regarding lithium-ion batteries overheating, this new regulation specifically targets carry-on items.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, with early indications suggesting that a power bank may have been the ignition source, according to several reports.

South Korea’s deadliest air disaster took place a month earlier and resulted in the tragic loss of all but two of the 181 people onboard a Jeju Air flight.

As the aviation industry continues to grapple with safety concerns, Air Busan’s proactive approach may set a precedent for other airlines worldwide.

