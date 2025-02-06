Abu Dhabi Airports reports 29.4M passenger traffic in 2024

Abu Dhabi Airports has reported impressive results for 2024, highlighting significant growth in passenger traffic and solidifying its status as a global aviation hub.

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, the five commercial airports operated by Abu Dhabi Airports facilitated 29.4 million passengers in 2024, reflecting a 28.1% increase from 22.9 million in 2023. This surge is attributed to network expansion, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to offering a world-class passenger experience.

Zayed International Airport, crowned World’s Most Beautiful Airport at the prestigious Prix Versailles, The World Architecture and Design Award in December last year, played a pivotal role in this achievement, connecting travelers to over 125 destinations, including 29 new routes launched last year and the addition of eight new airlines.

Meanwhile, the airport’s infrastructure continued to improve with the completion of key projects, such as the Northern Runway Rehabilitation and the introduction of a US Customs facility, enhancing operational efficiency and passenger convenience.

The number of aircraft movements in the emirates’ five commercial airports also rose by 10% to 249,747 from 226,362 two years prior. This growth, Abu Dhabi Airports said, reflects heightened demand for air travel, particularly from important markets like the UK, India, Qatar, and Egypt.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

“2024 was a highly successful year for Abu Dhabi Airports, marked by record-breaking passenger traffic, significant cargo growth, and the successful completion of key infrastructure projects. These achievements highlight our commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global aviation hub,” said Elena Sorlini, managing director and chief executive officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

In addition to passenger growth, Abu Dhabi Airports handled 678,990 tons of cargo last year, marking a 21% increase compared to year-ago levels.

It also expanded its retail offerings, introducing 28 new outlets, and launched AUHotel, a modern facility for travelers. It likewise achieved a 44.3% Emiratisation rate in 2024, signifying its dedication to talent development.