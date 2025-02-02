UAE ranks 1st in the region, 18th globally in WEF’s ‘2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index’

The World Economic Forum has ranked the UAE first in the Middle East region and 18th globally in its latest 2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index, underscoring the country’s commitment to strengthening its position as a premier global travel destination. This, as the winter becomes the peak season for tourism in the UAE.

As reported by WAM, the UAE aims to attract AED 100 billion in tourism investments and welcome 40 million hotel guests to achieve its Tourism Strategy 2031, a goal that aligns with its status as the only Middle Eastern nation among the top 10 in international tourism revenue.

Meanwhile, the World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2024 report indicates that the UAE welcomed 29.2 million international tourists last year, reflecting a 15.5% increase compared to 2023. Projections suggest that by 2033, this figure could reach approximately 45.5 million, WAM said.

‘The World’s Coolest Winter’

The recent launch of the fifth edition of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign highlights the UAE’s achievements and exceptional tourism experiences, targeting both local residents and international travelers.

Winter attracts tourists to the UAE with its mild climate and diverse offerings. These include leisure activities, shopping, business opportunities, and nature experiences. Further, the pleasant winter weather enhances outdoor adventures, from paragliding to traditional desert camping, camel riding, and stargazing under clear desert skies.

In addition, as colder regions face freezing temperatures, tourists are drawn to the UAE’s warm climate and a plethora of activities, such as desert safaris, mountain hikes, and wadis exploration, among many others.