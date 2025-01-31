Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE fuel prices increase for February 2025

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced an increase in petrol prices for February 2025.

The new prices, effective February 1, are as follows:

  • Diesel: AED 2.82 per liter
  • Super 98: AED 2.74 per liter
  • Special 95: AED 2.63 per liter
  • E-Plus 91: AED 2.55 per liter

Compared to January 2025, all fuel types have experienced a price hike. In January, fuel prices were:

  • Diesel: AED 2.68 per liter
  • Super 98: AED 2.61 per liter
  • Special 95: AED 2.50 per liter
  • E-Plus 91: AED 2.43 per litre

The price of diesel has increased by 14 fils, Super 98 by 13 fils, Special 95 by 13 fils, and E-Plus 91 by 12 fils.

Motorists are advised to stay informed of the price adjustments for the entire month.

