Senate bill proposes internet, socmed education in PH schools

A new Senate bill, the Internet Safety Education Act, seeks to integrate internet safety education into the curriculums of all elementary and secondary schools in the Philippines.

According to a report by the Philippine News Agency, Senate Bill No. 2934 aims to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the online world amid rising risks such as cyberbullying, privacy breaches, identity theft, and exposure to inappropriate content.

“This bill seeks to create a safer digital environment and empower the next generation to be informed, ethical and responsible internet users,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, the bill’s author, was quoted as saying in a news release.

“By integrating this into the school curriculum, we aim to create a safer online environment and protect the next generation from the ever-evolving threats of the virtual world,” Estrada added.

If passed into law, the Department of Education will lead the implementation of an Internet Safety Education Program that includes educational materials, training for teachers, parents, and school administrators on online safety, public awareness campaigns, and multimedia tools and lesson plans, PNA said.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!