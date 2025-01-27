Pag-IBIG Fund named among GCG’s Top Performing Government Firms for Good Governance

Pag-IBIG Fund was recognized as one of the top performing government-owned companies by the Governance Commission of GOCCs (GCG) in an awards ceremony held in Pasay City recently.

Based on its evaluation systems, the GCG named Pag-IBIG Fund in the Top 10 Government Owned and Controlled Corporations or GOCCs for earning the highest ratings.

“We are truly honored to be one of the top 10 GOCCs recognized by the GCG. This is yet another testament to Pag-IBIG Fund’s consistently outstanding performance that it is known for. This further inspires us to continue doing our best, as we continue to heed the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in pursuing excellence in government service so that more of our countrymen can gain better lives through Pag-IBIG Fund’s programs and services,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), who is also the chairman of the 11-member Pag- IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

The GCG Awards was held in November 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center to recognize GOCCs for their outstanding performance in the Corporate Governance Scorecard and in the Performance Evaluation System or PES for year 2023. The awarding ceremony was led by GCG Chairperson Atty. Marius P. Corpus, Commissioners Atty. Brian Keith F. Hosaka and Atty. Geraldine Marie B. Berberabe-Martinez, and other top officials of the said agency.

“We would like to thank GCG for the recognition given to Pag-IBIG Fund. GCG’s recognition exemplifies our strong performance in bringing our savings and home loan programs to more members, our robust financial standing, and consistent adherence to best governance practices in 2023. We are committed to serving our members wholeheartedly with our Lingkod Pag-IBIG brand of service – Tapat na Serbisyo, Mula sa Puso,” said Pag-IBIG Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta.