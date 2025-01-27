Filipino Catholic community in Bahrain celebrates Sto. Niño Festival with faith and cultural pride

The Filipino Catholic Community in Bahrain, widely recognized as Katolikong Pinoy sa Bahrain, celebrated the feast of Sto. Niño at Sacred Heart Church in Manama on January 24. An estimated 2,000 parishioners attended the event, which highlighted both faith and cultural heritage.

The celebration was spearheaded by the Spiritual Director, Rev. Fr. Anthony Almazan, OFM Cap., alongside Coordinator Bro. Ulysses Dela Cruz. The festival commenced with a solemn mass entrance procession, setting a spiritually significant tone at Sacred Heart Church.

Leading the procession were members of Singles for Christ, accompanied by the lively sounds of Ati-Atihan music, which filled the air with joy and reverence. Children carried their Santo Niño statues, joined by current and former Hermanas/Hermanos and parishioners, each proudly displaying their own statues behind the main Sto Niño shrine.

The solemn Mass drew a significant crowd, including Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, who was accompanied by Celia V. Cabadonga, Officer-in-Charge of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), and Dr. Amelito S. Adel, Welfare Officer of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

As the fiesta continued, it evolved beyond a simple religious observance, fostering unity and cultural pride among Filipinos in Bahrain. The feast Mass was presided over by Bishop Aldo Berardi, O.S.S.T., Apostolic Vicar of Northern Arabia, and featured a distinguished group of co-celebrants.

Following the Mass, attendees enjoyed a vibrant program filled with cultural performances, culminating in the highly anticipated street dance competition featuring the Ati-Atihan, Dinagyang, and Sinulog styles. The audience was captivated by the performers’ energetic movements, which underscored the festival’s historical significance.

Notable groups competing included El Shaddai Gospel Dancers – Bahrain Chapter, Global Bisdak Bahrain, The Guardians Tribe Bahrain, Alwali Training & Development Center in partnership with the Katilingban sang mga Ilonggo sa Bahrain (KIB/ATDC Warriors), and the Legion of Mary Sinulog Group. According to the Judges’ Panel evaluations, Global Bisdak Bahrain took first place in all categories, with KIB/ATDC Warriors and El Shaddai Gospel Dancers – Bahrain Chapter securing second and third places, respectively.

This year’s festival featured a new highlight: the Grand Sto. Niño Queen Bahrain 2025 title, awarded to Lilibeth Donayre of Global Bisdak Bahrain. Expressing her gratitude, she stated, “This is my first time in the Sinulog Festival, and I’m more than happy with our win in the street dance category, especially being the Festival Queen.”

The Sto. Niño Festival 2025 was a resounding success, showcasing the strong community ties and cultural heritage that Filipinos maintain while abroad.

“For me, it is not just about celebrating the tradition but a time to come together, share our faith, and strengthen our community ties,” remarked Liezel Delante, one of the performers.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)