Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MWO-Dubai announces Special Service Day to assist OFWs traveling to PH during Ramadan

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago

In anticipation of a surge in overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) traveling to the Philippines during Ramadan, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates will conduct a Special Service Day on Feb. 8 to streamline essential processes for departing OFWs.

In an advisory, the agency announced that the event will take place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at MWO-Dubai and is aimed at assisting OFWs with the documentation and services required for their vacation.

The event is open to OFWs with confirmed flights to the Philippines between February 27 and March 29, 2025, with 300 slots available.

OFWs attending the event can avail themselves of the following services:

  • Contract Verification
  • Assistance to Nationals
  • OWWA Membership Registration and Renewal
  • SSS Membership
  • Pag-IBIG Membership

Interested individuals must register online via https://bit.ly/MWODubaiRamadan2025 and wait for an email confirmation to secure their appointment.

For those who are unable to secure a slot during this special service, MWO-Dubai assured that additional service days will be scheduled to accommodate more OFWs during this peak season.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the MWO-Dubai website at https://www.mwodubai.org to review the list of requirements for the services they intend to avail.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Feb. 28, or March 1, 2025, and end on March 30 or 31, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

job contract

DMW, CIDG arrest illegal recruiter offering fake jobs in Canada

19 hours ago
Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police launch advanced fingerprint detection lab to speed up crime solving

20 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 23T144100.837

Filipina tourist injured by train in Taiwan faces two-week rehab, fine

20 hours ago
Erik Santos 2

Rachelle Ann Go, Erik Santos, and Sarah Geronimo reunite for dinner, celebrate 22 years of friendship

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button