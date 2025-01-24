MWO-Dubai announces Special Service Day to assist OFWs traveling to PH during Ramadan

In anticipation of a surge in overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) traveling to the Philippines during Ramadan, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates will conduct a Special Service Day on Feb. 8 to streamline essential processes for departing OFWs.

In an advisory, the agency announced that the event will take place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at MWO-Dubai and is aimed at assisting OFWs with the documentation and services required for their vacation.

The event is open to OFWs with confirmed flights to the Philippines between February 27 and March 29, 2025, with 300 slots available.

OFWs attending the event can avail themselves of the following services:

Contract Verification

Assistance to Nationals

OWWA Membership Registration and Renewal

SSS Membership

Pag-IBIG Membership

Interested individuals must register online via https://bit.ly/MWODubaiRamadan2025 and wait for an email confirmation to secure their appointment.

For those who are unable to secure a slot during this special service, MWO-Dubai assured that additional service days will be scheduled to accommodate more OFWs during this peak season.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the MWO-Dubai website at https://www.mwodubai.org to review the list of requirements for the services they intend to avail.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Feb. 28, or March 1, 2025, and end on March 30 or 31, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon.