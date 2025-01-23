Filipina tourist injured by train in Taiwan faces two-week rehab, fine

A Filipina tourist injured by a train in Taiwan will need two weeks of rehabilitation before she can sit up again, according to the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) on Thursday, January 23.

MECO chairperson Cheloy Garafil shared the update during an interview on Balitanghali, stating that the doctor recommended two weeks of treatment and rehabilitation for her recovery. After that, she should be able to return to the Philippines.

The incident, which occurred along Shifen Sky Lantern Old Street, was captured on CCTV. The footage showed the Filipina standing near the train tracks while taking what appeared to be a selfie. As she raised her left arm, an incoming train struck her, causing her to fall and be dragged several feet. She sustained injuries to her head, chest, and pelvis, which will require surgery.

Adding to the distress, the Taiwan Railway Police Bureau indicated that the victim could face a fine of up to TWD 50,000 (about PHP 100,000) for trespassing on the railway tracks, under Taiwan’s Railway Act.

Garafil assured that MECO would support the victim in appealing the fine, given the severity of her injuries. “We will assist her and appeal to Taiwan authorities to reconsider the fine, given the serious nature of her injuries,” Garafil said.

As of now, Taiwanese authorities have not yet contacted the Filipina regarding the alleged safety violation. Garafil expressed hope that this isolated incident would not affect Taiwan’s visa-free status for Filipino tourists. She also urged Filipino tourists to follow local regulations to ensure their safety while traveling abroad. “When traveling abroad, we must respect local rules, especially in potentially dangerous areas,” she added.