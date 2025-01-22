Dubai Police tackle 500 money laundering cases valued at over AED4 billion

Dubai Police have successfully addressed 500 money laundering cases over the past three years, conducting financial investigations totaling more than AED4 billion in collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

This accomplishment underscores the UAE’s commitment to enhancing global cooperation and tackling organized crime effectively.

As reported by the Dubai Media Office, from 2022 to 2024, Dubai Police shared 1,733 financial crime-related dossiers with international partners, reinforcing their pivotal role within the UAE Ministry of Interior’s efforts against organized and transnational crime.

“Guided by the directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the UAE continues to prioritize the development of global partnerships to ensure safer communities,” Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police said.

Al Marri highlighted the strategic coordination facilitated by the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organizations Committee, which focuses on human resource development and specialized training for officials.

This includes an International Diploma in Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, developed in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which has trained 116 professionals from relevant national organizations.

Additionally, Dubai Police have shown exceptional commitment to intelligence sharing, exchanging critical financial crime information through organizations such as INTERPOL and Europol.

“Dubai Police has signed numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global counterparts to bolster law enforcement cooperation,” Al Marri noted.

For his part, His Excellency Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, emphasized the role of advanced technologies in enhancing investigative capabilities.

“Dubai Police leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and specialized task forces to uncover illicit activities, apprehend perpetrators, and work closely with international law enforcement to combat money laundering effectively,” he said.

Brigadier Hareb Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, explained that a unified operational framework has been key to monitoring criminal activity and prosecuting offenders involved in transnational money laundering. He said: “This comprehensive approach has facilitated the monitoring of criminal activity, leading to identifying and prosecuting offenders involved in transnational money laundering crimes.”

He also mentioned that innovative strategies are employed to tackle various money laundering schemes, including self-laundering and the use of virtual assets.

Al Shamsi concluded by underscoring the importance of collaboration with both private and public entities, including the Dubai Public Prosecution, the UAE Central Bank, the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai, the Ministry of Economy, and local and federal customs.

“Together, they ensure an integrated response to all forms of financial crime, including money laundering,” Al Shamsi said.